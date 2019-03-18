Dave Gettleman calls it a “crock” to say Eli Manning is overpaid

Getty Images

Between the Odell Beckham trade and Landon Collins‘ departure, there was plenty for Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman to talk about on a Monday morning conference call without getting into players still on the roster.

Gettleman did talk about some players who will actually be on the team in 2019, however. That group included quarterback Eli Manning, who just pocketed a $5 million bonus and is set to count $23.2 million against the cap despite dismal results over the last two seasons.

Those dismal results have led some people to suggest the Giants should move on without Manning and others to call for him to take a pay cut. Gettleman said that there were discussions about that, but “we just said we are going to keep moving” because “there really wasn’t a decision to make” based on the way Manning finished the season.

“This narrative that Eli is overpaid and can’t play is a crock,” Gettleman said, via NJ.com. “At the end of the day, you have to say, ‘Gettleman is out of his mind’ or ‘he knows what he is talking about when he evaluates players.’ That’s really where it’s at. I’m OK if you disagree with me.”

The Giants went 4-4 after opening the season with a 1-7 record and scored at least 30 points in four of those games, so it’s easy to understand why Gettleman would be focused on that period rather than a larger time frame. Should the start of the 2019 season look anything like the start of last year, though, Gettleman won’t find it hard to find those who disagree with his ability to evaluate players.