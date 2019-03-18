Dave Gettleman: Giants can still win while building

AP

Sure, the Giants just took a huge cap hit to trade their best player, and their quarterback is on his last legs and expensive, and they don’t really have a replacement on hand.

That’s no reason they can’t win, at least according to General Manager Dave Gettleman.

“Really and truly, you can win while you’re building,” Gettleman said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

The first-round pick, third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers will only replace Odell Beckham Jr. eventually, if at all. But they replaced Beckham in the starting lineup with 30-year-old Golden Tate, which isn’t exactly the kind of move you make if you’re expecting to be bad (cough, Miami, cough).

Gettleman clearly has faith in Eli Manning and Saquon Barkley keeping them competitive, but he thought that last year as well. And as long as they’re keeping the old quarterback, he thinks they have a chance.

“We’re building. The object of this is to win as many games as possible every year,” Gettleman said. “So we’re building. We were 3-13 when I took over. We were 5-11 last year — 12 of those games were a touchdown or less. We’re building. I don’t understand why that is a question.”

When pressed on details of his plan, Gettleman said simply that he had one.

“Trust me, we have a plan,” he said. “And over time, you have to be patient. Everybody wants answers now. We live in an instant gratification society, instant gratification world, and everybody wants answers now.

“Over time, you’ll see it. You have to trust it.”

Gettleman helped muck out the salary cap stalls in Carolina and kept a talented team just talented enough to go 15-1 and make a Super Bowl, so perhaps he has a point. But his quarterback then was at an MVP level, and the absence of one of those in New York is going to make such a plan harder to execute.