Deone Bucannon excited to play for Todd Bowles again

Getty Images

The 2019 Buccaneers are going a Cardinals flair to them as head coach Bruce Arians has filled out the staff with assistants who worked for him when he was in Arizona from 2013 to 2017.

Among those coaches is Todd Bowles, who was the defensive coordinator in Arians’ first two seasons with the Cardinals and will be running the defense in Tampa. One of the players he’ll be coaching is linebacker Deone Bucannon and that furthers the connection to the Arizona days.

Bucannon was Arizona’s first-round pick in 2014 and signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last week. He said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he immediately knew Tampa was the right place for him and that playing for Bowles again was a big reason why he feels that way.

“Honestly, it just gives me space … it allows me to play fast and it allows me to hit hard, and those are my two strengths within the defense,” Bucannon said. “And I feel like how Coach Bowles coaches the game, how each and every person individually, he puts them in a position to win. He puts them in the best position, according to the player.”

Bucannon’s playing time dropped significantly with the Cardinals last season after a change in defensive scheme. If returning to the familiar leads to better results for Bucannon, he may be in line for a longer deal around this time next year.