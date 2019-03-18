Dolphins sign Chris Reed

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced Monday they have signed guard/center Chris Reed.

Reed spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars, where he played 25 games with eight starts.

Seven of Reed’s starts came at left guard with his lone start in 2018 at right guard.

He was on the Jaguars’ practice squad for the 2015 season after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 3, 2015.

Reed played collegiately at Minnesota State, where he was a first-team NCAA Division II All-American selection in football and a two-time Division II outdoor national champion throwing shot put.