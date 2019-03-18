Eagles agree to terms with Andrew Sendejo

Getty Images

The Eagles have agreed to terms with safety Andrew Sendejo on a one-year deal, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

The cap-strapped Vikings chose not to pick up the option on Sendejo’s contract, making him a free agent.

Sendejo signed with the Vikings in November 2011, and he made his first starts on defense in 2013. He became a full-time starter in 2015, but injuries and a suspension have prevented him from playing all 16 games in a season.

A groin injury limited him to five games last season.

In his eight seasons with the Vikings, Sendejo appeared in 93 games with 58 starts. He made 354 tackles, six interceptions and 17 pass breakups.