Earl Thomas was “shocked” by the Ravens’ offer

Getty Images

Earl Thomas thought he was going to Kansas City in free agency until a last-minute offer sent him to Baltimore.

Thomas told Peter King in Football Morning in America that he never had a sense the Ravens were even interested, let alone that they were going to blow him away with a a four-year, $55-million offer.

“The Ravens were never in the picture,” Thomas said. “I was shocked. I was blessed.”

The Ravens knew they needed to add a safety after releasing Eric Weddle, and when Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu and Adrian Amos all got big deals quickly, Baltimore may have decided to be more aggressive about the offer to Thomas than originally planned. Thomas is glad it worked out that way.