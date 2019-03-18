Eric Berry visiting Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys quietly have addressed their needs with the return of Jason Witten, the re-signings of Tavon Austin and Cam Fleming and the additions of Kerry Hyder and Christian Covington.

It leaves an obvious need at safety after the Cowboys decided not to make an offer to Earl Thomas, who signed with Baltimore.

To that end, the Cowboys are hosting Eric Berry for a free agent visit Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It is Berry’s first visit since the Chiefs released him last week after signing Tyrann Mathieu.

Berry, 30, spent all nine of his seasons in Kansas City. He made five Pro Bowls and three times was voted All-Pro.

He has 445 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 50 passes defended, 14 interceptions, three forced fumbles, and five touchdowns in his career.

But Berry has played only four games combined the past two seasons, including the AFC Championship Game, because of a ruptured Achilles and a heel issue.