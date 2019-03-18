Ex-cop charged with battery on former NFL player Desmond Marrow

Getty Images

Desmond Marrow had a brief NFL career, spending time with the Texans and Buccaneers without ever getting on the field for a regular-season game. In retirement, he’s experienced first hand an issue that many NFL players have spoken out about, police brutality.

Last year a Georgia police officer was fired for choking and slamming Marrow during an arrest for which no charges were filed. Now the officer, David Rose, has been charged with battery.

Rose pulled Marrow over on December 2, 2017, and after an incident in which Rose threw him on the ground and grabbed him by the neck, Marrow was arrested for terroristic threats, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and aggressive driving. Then Marrow posted a video of the arrest on social media.

“During the arrest the police knocked my teeth out, slammed me on my head and choked me out until I was unconscious,” Marrow said in a statement. “I thought I was going to die.”

Rose will appear in court on battery charges on Tuesday.