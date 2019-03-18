Giants G.M.: Got “offer we couldn’t refuse” for Odell Beckham Jr.

AP

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman is talking to his beat writers at the moment, his first remarks since trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

And while speculation about a deal for the star wideout has been lingering for months, Gettleman said the only team he initiated trade talks with were the Bills, a reflex to former protege Brandon Beane’s attempt to bring Antonio Brown to Buffalo.

“We didn’t sign Odell to trade him, but things change,” Gettleman said. “Another team made an offer we couldn’t refuse. . . .

“I completely understand why people would debate the merits of this deal. This trade really won’t be able to be fully evaluated until we get further down the road. We did not enter this decision to trade Odell lightly.”

That team was the Browns, who gave a first-round pick, along with a third and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Gettleman said Browns G.M. John Dorsey contacted him, and the deal evolved over the course of 10 hours before it was completed. Other teams were involved.

And while Gettleman defended the haul he got for Beckham, he didn’t deny that the decision to move on wasn’t purely football related. Asked if off-field issues were a factor, Gettleman replied: “Obviously there’s a lot of stuff that factors in.”

That suggests that the dreaded “distractions” were a significant factor, and that at that stage, the goal was to maximize the return.