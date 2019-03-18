Giants G.M.: Got “offer we couldn’t refuse” for Odell Beckham Jr.

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 18, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT
Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman is talking to his beat writers at the moment, his first remarks since trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

And while speculation about a deal for the star wideout has been lingering for months, Gettleman said the only team he initiated trade talks with were the Bills, a reflex to former protege Brandon Beane’s attempt to bring Antonio Brown to Buffalo.

“We didn’t sign Odell to trade him, but things change,” Gettleman said. “Another team made an offer we couldn’t refuse. . . .

“I completely understand why people would debate the merits of this deal. This trade really won’t be able to be fully evaluated until we get further down the road. We did not enter this decision to trade Odell lightly.”

That team was the Browns, who gave a first-round pick, along with a third and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Gettleman said Browns G.M. John Dorsey contacted him, and the deal evolved over the course of 10 hours before it was completed. Other teams were involved.

And while Gettleman defended the haul he got for Beckham, he didn’t deny that the decision to move on wasn’t purely football related. Asked if off-field issues were a factor, Gettleman replied: “Obviously there’s a lot of stuff that factors in.”

That suggests that the dreaded “distractions” were a significant factor, and that at that stage, the goal was to maximize the return.

8 responses to “Giants G.M.: Got “offer we couldn’t refuse” for Odell Beckham Jr.

  4. Sign Odell, trade Odell. Bench Eli Manning, ending his Iron Man streak, keep Eli Manning for 2-3 more years. Draft a RB when sitting at #2, trade multiple picks to move up for a QB the next year.

    Does this sound like a man with a plan?

  6. So Odell’s main problem was that he didn’t have great relationships with 38 year old washed-up Eli, Shurmer’s coaching staff, and Gettleman’s front office. I personally would choose Odell over those three. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if none of them are with the Giants in 2020.

  7. The Giants appear to be a little adrift in what direction they are moving, however a 1st, 3rd and young starting safety is pretty good compensation for a pain in the arz WR. Another point on this is I can not remember a superbowl team that had one of the top 5 highest paid WRs on their roster, over the past 10 years. It is a position that you need performance from but one that paying lucratively simply doesn’t translate into success. Last 10 SB winners top wide receivers:

    2019 – Patriots – Julian Edelman
    2018 – Eagles – Alshon Jeffery
    2017 – Patriots – Julian Edelman
    2016 – Broncos – Demaryius Thomas
    2015 – Patriots – Julian Edelman
    2014 – Seahawks – Golden Tate
    2013 – Ravens – Anquon Boldin
    2012 – Giants – Victor Cruz
    2011 – Packers – Greg Jennings
    2010 – Saints – Marques Colston

    With out a doubt that list has some good Wide Receivers on it, but none of them were breaking the bank, especially in the season that they won the Superbowl. A single Wide Receiver just isn’t involved in enough plays to provide the difference for a Superbowl built team and thus shouldn’t demand the money/cap space that OBJ is slotted into. A lot of the WRs on that list had career years when their team won the SB and I don’t think any of them were considered top 3 or top 5 WRs!

  8. An offer he couldn’t refuse? Did Dorsey leave a racehorse’s head and a few draft picks in Gettleman’s bed?

