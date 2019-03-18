Giants looking at Vinny Curry, other pass-rushers

Getty Images

The Giants traded Olivier Vernon and his contract to the Browns, and are now looking at another group of pass-rushers as free agency hits the next phase.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, the Giants are “in the mix” for former Buccaneers defensive end Vinny Curry.

Curry is visiting the Bengals today as the first step in a possible tour. He got paid by the Bucs a year ago, but reverted to his previous form with 2.5 sacks. Other than a 9.0-sack outburst in 2014, he hasn’t put up big numbers.

The Giants could also look to bring back Kerry Wynn, who started five games for them last year and had 1.5 sacks.