Haloti Ngata announces his retirement

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata became a free agent last week, but he has no plans to sign with an NFL team for the 2019 season.

Ngata announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Monday morning. The post included a picture of Ngata on top of Mount Kilimanjaro with a sign proclaiming that he’s retiring “on top.”

“Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude,” Ngata wrote. “Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way. ‘Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.’ Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it.”

Ngata was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2006 and won a Super Bowl, made two All-Pro teams and five straight Pro Bowls during his nine years in Baltimore. He spent three seasons with the Lions before signing with Philly as a free agent last year.