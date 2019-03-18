Is Russell Wilson sending the Seahawks a message?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson created some news on Friday when asked by Jimmy Fallon whether Wilson anticipates getting the “biggest contract ever.” Here’s the far bigger question: Did that topic come up coincidentally, or deliberately?

With Seahawks coach Pete Carroll telling PFT Live two weeks earlier that talks between the team and Wilson, whose contract expires after 2019, on a long-term deal are “ongoing,” Wilson quite possibly was making it known that the time is now to get it done, and that the goal is a dollar more than the $33.5 million per year paid to quarterback Aaron Rodgers by the Packers.

Last May, PFT reported that Wilson intended at the time to resist signing a long-term deal and playing on a year-to-year basis under the franchise tag. While he’d be carrying the risk of injury, the rules make playing quarterback safer than ever (subject to the ever-present possibility of a fluke injury like the badly broken leg suffered by Alex Smith last season), which makes it far easier to refuse the security of a long-term deal and to activate a process that would result in $30.34 million in 2020 for Wilson, $36.41 million for 2021, and (if the Seahawks tag him a third time) $52.43 million for 2022.

Including the $17 million Russell is due to earn this year, that’s $136.41 million over four years, which equates to $34 million per year over the next four. So why not just offer him $34 million per year over the next four or five years right now?

Whatever it would take to sign Wilson now, it’s only going to get more expensive as he more time goes by. And Fallon’s question, coupled with Wilson’s answer, could be a clear and unmistakable sign to the team that the time has come to make him the highest-paid player in football history.

11 responses to "Is Russell Wilson sending the Seahawks a message?"

  2. Because if you offer him $34 mil per year now, you won’t have a decent team to field? Again (and again and again and again), no team has won with a huge QB contract (although I believe Brady did carry a $28 mil charge this year due to previous bonuses, etc.). And no one is going to pay the QB $52 mil 3 years from now. They’d let him walk first. More teams kicking themselves for $25+ mil contracts than patting themselves on the backs. Didn’t you give up the guaranteed money based off the theoretical tag thing after the Me’Veon Bell deal? (which missed all targets)

  4. Wilson is good, really good.. but its not worth giving him the largest contract ever. That will just destroy the Seahawks.

  5. At some point this has to stop. Not everyone can be the best QB in the league, and not everyone can demand to be paid the highest of any position ever, especially Russell Wilson.

    If Russell is worth more than Rodgers, what is Mahomes and Goff worth? Brees? And on and on.

    Russell had his success and made his name in his rookie deal when salary cap funds could be allocated elsewhere on the team. As much as it hurts me to say, if these guys truly want to continue having success, it might be wise to mimic Brady’s contract decisions. Just saying.

  6. Why does each new QB contract need to break the previous record? The QBs are not signing them in reverse order of greatness like some countdown. The idea that Wilson should be the highest paid is ludicrous. Good QB, sure. $35 million? Pass.

  7. Yea.. and he banks all that coin and the team around him sucks because they can’t afford free agents. Look what Tom Brady does in New England. Takes less money and collects rings. How big does the pile have to be? I know his wife makes more then he does… so be it. He’s going for a big money deal because his wife wants to walk off to New York. This is just a money grab.

  10. Records are meant to be broken. Does he make players around him better? That’s the question.

