Jabrill Peppers happy to be heading home

Posted by Charean Williams on March 18, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers is leaving a team on the rise to one that obviously is rebuilding, even if they can’t see it. But the safety is going home.

Peppers said his family is more excited than he is about the trade that sent him from the Browns to the Giants, because it ended their commute to Cleveland. Peppers was born in East Orange, New Jersey, and graduated from Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus, New Jersey.

“I was excited,” Peppers told reporters during a conference call. “[I] get a chance to play football and do it in front of the home state. It was definitely an exhilarating feeling.”

Only two seasons after the Browns made him the 25th overall selection, they included him in the trade that sent Odell Beckham to Cleveland. He made 29 starts in his two seasons with the Browns, making 136 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

“It’s a business, so nothing really can surprise you,” Peppers said. “It’s just more of a blessing in disguise, and I feel as though God doesn’t make mistakes. If this is the path he wants me to walk down on, I’m going to embrace it. It was more of an exciting, exhilarating feeling. Just a new road to go down, and I’m excited to go down it.”

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Jabrill Peppers happy to be heading home

  2. Definitely dude, you play in front of home crowd, close to where you grew up, kick it in Jersey. Browns look great on paper but it’s a squad of me first players, from QB on down.

  3. Lol. Peppers is a bust. He is a terrible safety and it wont be long till the giants find this out. Any clown saying they would take peppers with a 1st and basically a 4th rd pick is full of it!! Also the whole distraction thing being thrown around about odell is insane, he was only a distraction because eli is a deadman walking at qb.. not to mention shurmur shouldnt be a head coach at all. So Odell will be fine with Baker at Qb and his best buddy on the field beside him in landry.

  4. Peppers did improve further the season went but I feel he is a scheme safety. Greg Williams loved to blitz and Peppers was involved with that. If he is utilized the same way I feel that he is going to be a great asset. He is replaceable though and he shared time with Kindred. Odell is a generational player and that is something that no draft pick with worth. When players inside of the locker room are saying that he is not a distraction…I would start questioning the GM/HC. Good luck Peppers and thank you for everything. I will not forget the time you sacked Case Keenum last year to win the game for us in Denver. I was yelling so loud at home.

  5. Lol. Peppers is a bust. He is a terrible safety
    —–
    Peppers was Pro Football Focus’ No. 16 safety out of 89 qualifiers last season and will slide in next to Antoine Bethea as New York’s new safety tandem.

    Source Rotoworld.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!