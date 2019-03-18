Jabrill Peppers happy to be heading home

Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers is leaving a team on the rise to one that obviously is rebuilding, even if they can’t see it. But the safety is going home.

Peppers said his family is more excited than he is about the trade that sent him from the Browns to the Giants, because it ended their commute to Cleveland. Peppers was born in East Orange, New Jersey, and graduated from Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus, New Jersey.

“I was excited,” Peppers told reporters during a conference call. “[I] get a chance to play football and do it in front of the home state. It was definitely an exhilarating feeling.”

Only two seasons after the Browns made him the 25th overall selection, they included him in the trade that sent Odell Beckham to Cleveland. He made 29 starts in his two seasons with the Browns, making 136 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

“It’s a business, so nothing really can surprise you,” Peppers said. “It’s just more of a blessing in disguise, and I feel as though God doesn’t make mistakes. If this is the path he wants me to walk down on, I’m going to embrace it. It was more of an exciting, exhilarating feeling. Just a new road to go down, and I’m excited to go down it.”