Jay Ajayi to visit the Colts

Getty Images

The Colts have plenty of money to spend in free agency, and they may spend some on a veteran running back.

Jay Ajayi has scheduled a visit with the Colts on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Running back isn’t a need for the Colts, as all three of their top running backs — Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins — are young players on cheap contracts. But they may think Ajayi can provide something extra to their offense.

Last year Ajayi played in just four games for the Eagles before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. In his best year, 2016, he ran for 1,272 yards for the Dolphins. Still just 25 years old, Ajayi could be a solid runner this year if his knee is fully healed.