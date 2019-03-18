Jets sign Daniel Brown

Getty Images

The Jets agreed to terms with tight end Daniel Brown on Monday, according to Brown’s agent.

Brown appeared in 14 games last season but played mostly special teams. He saw 23 snaps on offense without a target and 223 on special teams.

He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He spent time on their practice squad and active roster in two seasons, appearing in eight games with one start in 2015-16. Brown had six catches for 64 yards for Baltimore.

The Bears claimed him off waivers Oct. 24, 2016.

In 34 games with Chicago, Brown made five starts and caught 29 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown.