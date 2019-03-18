Jim Zorn on Kyler Murray: He’ll learn all he needs for NFL success

AP

Kyler Murray’s performance in interviews with teams at the Combine was the subject of some negative comments from former NFL General Manager Charley Casserly about Murray’s football IQ based on his “board work” during the sessions.

Casserly’s comments have come in for criticism of their own due to his role preparing prospects for Combine interviews. Murray was not one of those prospects, but he has worked with former NFL quarterback and head coach (and future XFL head coach) Jim Zorn recently.

Zorn spoke to Albert Breer of SI.com about the work he’s done with Murray and said he has “no reservation” about saying the 2018 Heisman winner can thrive in the NFL. That includes his feelings about Murray’s ability to process the mental side of the game.

“Remember, he’s been a student athlete, so his preparation is a few weeks behind other guys that are getting ready for the NFL game,” Zorn said. “But his ability to learn and retain is right on. I’d say the one thing that you would have to question him about is really the offense he was with in college. And he knows that. So you realize he knows what he’s doing. And then when you start talking about the NFL game, it’s probably a little more basic terminology, when it comes to defensive terminology, and maybe more detail in coverages than he’s needed to know. But I’m not afraid at all of him learning it. I think he’s going to be right there.”

Murray will have more meetings with teams between now and the start of the draft. It will only take one to agree with Zorn for him to go at the top of the draft, especially if it is the Cardinals.