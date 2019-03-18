Jordan Mills visits the Texans today

Getty Images

Tackle Jordan Mills, who has started every game for the last three years as a member of the Bills, became a free agent last week. Today, he’ll visit a different team.

Per a league source, Mills will visit the Texans on Monday.

The 28-year-old Mills has previously played for the Bears and Cowboys. He entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2013. He was ejected from the Week 17 game against the Dolphins, which could end up being Mills’ last act as a member of the Bills.

The Texans have struggled of late on the offensive line, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was pummeled last year because of it, absorbing 62 sacks in 2018. He simply can’t take that kind of a pounding and become the quarterback that the Texans hope he’ll be.