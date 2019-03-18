Jordy Nelson set to visit Seahawks Tuesday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson hit the open market last week when the Raiders released him from their roster and his first visit with a prospective employer will come with another team on the West Coast.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Nelson is scheduled to visit with the Seahawks on Tuesday. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider was in the Packers front office when Nelson was drafted in the second round of the 2008 draft.

Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett remain at the top of the receiver depth chart in Seattle. David Moore and Jaron Brown, who combined for 40 catches last year, currently occupy the next slots.

Word at the time of Nelson’s release was that the Raiders were open to his return at a lower cost. Schefter repeats that interest and adds the Patriots, Titans and Chiefs to the list of teams that have shown interest in the veteran wideout. If things go well in Seattle, they may all be looking elsewhere for help at wideout.