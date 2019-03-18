Josh Kline visiting Vikings, other teams this week

Getty Images

Offensive guard Josh Kline indeed is expected to visit the Vikings this week as he currently is “coordinating visits with different teams,” Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

Nick Easton‘s departure for the Saints leaves Minnesota with only one guard under contract for 2019 who has played in a regular-season game. Danny Isidora has taken 361 career snaps.

The Vikings also have expressed interest in interior offensive lineman Stefan Wisniewski, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports. Wisniewski will visit the Jets this week.

Tennessee recently released Kline, who signed a four-year, $20 million extension with the Titans a year ago.

Kline, 29, has made starts at left guard and right guard in his career.

The Titans claimed him off waivers from the Patriots in 2016. He moved into the starting lineup early that season at right guard after Chance Warmack was injured.

Kline started 46 games for the Titans over three seasons after starting 18 in New England.