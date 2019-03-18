Josh Shaw signs with Cardinals

Getty Images

Josh Shaw is headed to Arizona.

The Cardinals announced that they have signed the defensive back to a one-year deal on Monday.

Shaw finished last season as a member of the Buccaneers after signing with the team in November. He opened the season by being released from injured reserve by the Bengals and then played four games with the Chiefs in October and November.

Shaw played in four more games with the Bucs and finished the season with 12 tackles. He played in 47 games for the Bengals over his first three seasons and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was his position coach during his rookie season.