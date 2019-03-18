Lions meeting with Spencer Ware

Getty Images

The Lions re-signed Zach Zenner before free agency opened and have Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick on the roster at running back, but they may be making more moves in the backfield.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is hosting Spencer Ware for a visit on Monday.

Ware was a 2013 sixth-round pick in Seattle, but didn’t find a regular spot in the lineup until he joined the Chiefs for the 2015 season. Ware ran for 403 yards that year and then ran 214 times for 921 yards while catching 33 passes for 447 yards in 2016.

He couldn’t build on that in 2017 because he tore his PCL in the preseason. He got another chance with the first team after Kareem Hunt was released last season, but a hamstring injury knocked him out of the lineup for the final weeks of the regular season as well as the team’s playoff win over the Colts. He had one catch for 21 yards in the AFC title game loss to the Patriots.