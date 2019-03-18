Lions wish Haloti Ngata well in his retirement

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata announced his retirement Monday morning. The Lions, with whom he spent three seasons, wished him well in a statement from General Manager Bob Quinn.

“On behalf of the entire Detroit Lions organization, I want to congratulate Haloti Ngata on his retirement following 13 seasons in the National Football League,” Quinn said. “During his three seasons with our team, he exuded professionalism in everything he did. His presence off the field was equally as impactful throughout his career, as evidenced by his selection as the Lions’ 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. We wish him and his family the very best as he begins this next chapter in life.”

The Ravens made Ngata a first-round pick in 2006, and he won a Super Bowl while making two All-Pro teams and five consecutive Pro Bowls during his nine years in Baltimore. He spent 2015-17 in Detroit before signing with the Eagles as a free agent last year.

He started 32 games in Detroit and made 53 tackles, six sacks and seven pass breakups.