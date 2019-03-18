Looking at the NFL’s biggest non-Super Bowl upsets

So they wanted to come up with a way to get me to acknowledge the looming college basketball tournament during PFT Live and the best way to do it was to use the event as the starting point for a PFT Live draft.

The subject of the draft, in honor of the possibility that one or more of the top seed may lose before getting to the Final Four, was the biggest upsets in NFL history, not including the Super Bowl.

There have been a bunch of upsets that were significant and noteworthy. Simms and I drafted three each, and my second-round pick rattled him to the point where he nearly conceded.

Check out the selections in the attached video, and add some of your own thoughts in the comments below.

10 responses to “Looking at the NFL’s biggest non-Super Bowl upsets

  1. Falcons over Vikings in the NFCC.
    Robbed us of what should’ve been one of the few great Super Bowls of the 90’s.

  2. Mark Sanchez beating Tom Brady in 2010 div round. Honorable mention Mark Sanchez beating Peyton Manning (the week before)

  3. LA Vinovich over New Orleans Saints. The all LA officiating crew sure did bring their ‘A’ game. Wink, wink.

  5. 1985 New England Patriots: First team to win three playoff road games, including back to back wins against the Raiders and Dolphins.

    That latter victory was the first time the Patriots had ever won a football game in Miami (after 17 straight losses), and it denied the league the much anticipated rematch between the Bears and the only team that had beaten them during the ’85 season. Tony Eason outduels Dan Marino, in Miami? Huge upset.

  6. 2010 Jets over Patriots in the divisional round game is probably the biggest one. The Patriots had the number one ranked scoring offense in the league. They also had a 14-2 record, whereas the Jets were 11-5. On December 6th, New England beat them 45-3 in the second match-up in the regular season. It was the only playoff loss Brady and Belichick had against an AFC East opponent.

  7. Can’t watch the clip but here’s my vote: Giants (9-7) beating the Packers (15-1, 8-0 at home) in Lambeau in the 2012 Divisional Round. The Packers were defending SB champions, playing at home, after a bye, with a team many said would go undefeated prior to a late season loss to the Chiefs, yet got their doors blown off 37-20 and became the first team to win at least 15 regular season games and not win a playoff game. The mighty Aaron Rodgers coughed up both interceptions and fumbles and was completely outplayed by Eli Manning, probably explaining why this game is intentionally forgotten in favor of the Giants later beating the Patriots in a much closer and more competitive Super Bowl at a neutral site.

  9. Drew Bledsoe coming in for the injured Tom Brady to defeat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the 2001- 2002 AFC Championship. Joey Porter and the gang already had their bags packed for New Orleans. Kordel Stewart has not been heard from since.

  10. This might not be much of an upset for some people, but the Patriots beating the San Diego Chargers in the 2006 AFC divisional round was huge. LaDainian Tomlinson won the AP MVP award and they had to beat the 14-2 Bolts in San Diego. They won over a missed field goal. The Chargers had the number one scoring offense with 492 points, and the fewest turnovers. It was the best Chargers’ team since Super Bowl XXIX. Brady threw to Reche Caldwell. Need I say more?

