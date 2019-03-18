Looking at the NFL’s biggest non-Super Bowl upsets

Getty Images

So they wanted to come up with a way to get me to acknowledge the looming college basketball tournament during PFT Live and the best way to do it was to use the event as the starting point for a PFT Live draft.

The subject of the draft, in honor of the possibility that one or more of the top seed may lose before getting to the Final Four, was the biggest upsets in NFL history, not including the Super Bowl.

There have been a bunch of upsets that were significant and noteworthy. Simms and I drafted three each, and my second-round pick rattled him to the point where he nearly conceded.

Check out the selections in the attached video, and add some of your own thoughts in the comments below.