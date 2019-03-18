Max Unger wasn’t sure his body could make it through another year

Getty Images

Center Max Unger‘s retirement became public knowledge over the weekend, but the Saints were not caught off guard by the news.

Unger said on a Monday conference call that he made the decision to stop playing within the last month and that the Saints knew his plan before free agency got underway. The Saints signed Nick Easton to take over at center on Sunday.

Unger said health concerns were what caused him to call it a career. He said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com, that he’s been dealing with a lower-body injury for some time and didn’t think that he would be able to hold up physically this year.

“I’m retiring because I wasn’t sure I could make it through another season,” Unger said.

Unger spent the last four seasons with the Saints after a trade that sent him to New Orleans and tight end Jimmy Graham to Seattle. He made one All-Pro first-team and two Pro Bowls with Seattle and one Pro Bowl as a member of the Saints.