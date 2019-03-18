Monday’s PFTOT hits several topics

Getty Images

When PFT Live ends, it doesn’t. Now, Simms and I keep going for another 20-30 minutes or so, talking about things we didn’t get to during PFT Live and/or things we want to get to again.

Enter PFTOT, the extra-time effort to delve into four or five or six different subjects.

The full post-show show can be seen in the video attached to this post. Today’s topics include more on Russell Wilson‘s possible record-setting deal, whether Ryan Tannehill could beat out Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton‘s decision to become a vegan, the Cowboys’ contractual conundrum, and my Sunday Twitter beef with Richard Sherman.

Check it out today, and tomorrow, and so on. Sure, you may have to sit through a commercial, but you’ll get nearly a half hour of commercial-free content.