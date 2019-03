Getty Images

The Bears have agreed to terms on a two-year, $4 million deal with punter Pat O'Donnell, a source told PFT.

O’Donnell, 28, has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Bears since they made him a sixth-round pick.

O’Donnell punted 62 times last season for a 45.0 yards average and 39.7 net. He had one punt blocked and had 28 downed inside the 20.

For his career, O’Donnell has a 44.9 yards average on 358 punts.