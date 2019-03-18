Raiders re-sign Dwayne Harris

Getty Images

The Raiders have added three new receivers to their roster since the start of free agency and they moved to hold onto a member of last year’s receiver group on Monday.

The team announced that they have re-signed Dwayne Harris. No terms were divulged in the announcement.

Harris only played 54 offensive snaps last season, but was a big contributor to the team on special teams. Harris was the primary kickoff and punt returner in Oakland last year and tied Andre Roberts with a league-leading 14.1 yards per punt return. Harris also returned a punt for a touchdown for the fourth time in his career.

Harris also caught six passes for 40 yards, ran twice for 12 yards and averaged 22.9 yards per kickoff return.