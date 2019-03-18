Rashaan Melvin visiting Lions this week

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Rashaan Melvin is visiting the Lions on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Melvin, 29, spent last season in Oakland after signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal.

He started the first five games before the Raiders benched him in favor of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Melvin ended up starting two other games and played 14.

Melvin has made stops with six teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2013. He has 194 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 30 pass breakups in his career.