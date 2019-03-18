Ravens still hope to re-sign Robert Griffin III

Getty Images

The Ravens have worked to re-sign Robert Griffin III as Lamar Jackson‘s backup. Although it hasn’t happened yet, both sides still hope for Griffin’s return to Baltimore, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

Jackson currently is the only quarterback on the Ravens’ roster.

Trevor Siemian, A.J. McCarron, Blaine Gabbert, Blake Bortles, Brock Osweiler, Brandon Weeden and Geno Smith are among the quarterbacks still on the free agent market.

Griffin, 29, spent last season in Baltimore backing up Joe Flacco and then Jackson. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Ravens last April 11.

Griffin saw action in three games, completing 2 of 6 passes for 21 yards. He has not started a game since 2016 but has 40 career starts.