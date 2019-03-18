Recent history says teams will trade up to draft quarterbacks

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 18, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
As NFL teams increasingly reach the conclusion that the most valuable asset in football is a starting quarterback on his rookie contract, it’s getting more important than ever to draft the right quarterback. And teams are more eager than ever before to trade up and get the quarterback they want.

In fact, 10 of the last 11 first-round quarterbacks have been drafted by a team that traded up to get him.

Last year the Browns had the first overall pick and used it on Baker Mayfield, but the other four quarterbacks were all acquired through trading up in the draft: The Jets traded up for Sam Darnold, the Bills traded up for Josh Allen, the Cardinals traded up for Josh Rosen and the Ravens traded up from the second round into the first round for Lamar Jackson.

In 2017 the Bears traded up for Mitchell Trubisky, the Chiefs traded up for Patrick Mahomes and the Texans traded up for Deshaun Watson.

In 2016 the Rams traded up for Jared Goff, the Eagles traded up for Carson Wentz and the Broncos traded up for Paxton Lynch.

This year the Cardinals are widely believed to be leaning toward quarterback Kyler Murray first overall. If that happens, it seems likely that the 49ers (picking second) and the Jets (picking third) will get trade offers from teams looking for Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins or Missouri quarterback Drew Lock. In today’s NFL, teams don’t sit and wait and hope the quarterback they like falls to them. They go up and get him.

  3. As long as the Giants arent one of the teams trading up. The Giants are poised to really go a LONG ways in rebuilding their team with a strong draft (12 picks and 9 of them in rounds 1-5 plus last years 3rd rd supp pick Sam Beals who missed all of last year).

    They better not blow it by wasting it on a QB who wouldnt have even been a top 4 QB in last year’s draft. Get your QB in 2020.

  4. If Cardinals grab Murray, San Fran won’t pass on Bosa, which leaves the Jets as the most likely candidate to trade their pic, especially considering the GM already said they’re open to trade it. My guess would be that the Jets trade their pick to the Giants for either Murray or Haskins. Jets recoup a second rounder they didn’t previously have this year, move back in the first round, and possibly pick up third round picks this year or next.

  8. Since all these teams drafted their qbs why would any team want o move up? Why not sit where they are? None of these qbs are super studs so duh.

  9. Finding a Franchise QB is a crap shoot; ask Miami, Jacksonville, Browns (before Mayfield) Redskins, Broncos, Bills (before Allen), Jets (before Darnold), etc.
    Therefore trading up and giving picks is not always the best of ideas.
    How many franchise QBs were not picked in the first round?
    Wilson, Brady, Prescott, Dalton, Cousins, Carr, Garoppolo, Brees = 8
    And how many first round busts in the last 5 years….
    So moving up for a QB in round 1 equals a big mortgage that hurts you down the road.

  10. Haskins has bust written all over him. If you can’t get Calimari or that Duke kid, just wait until 2020.

  11. Yes, that’s right. The Bears TRADED UP to get Trubiscuit (a QB who can’t throw left), when Mahomes and Watson (much better QBs) were available. LOL

