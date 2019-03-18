Report: Bashaud Breeland to sign with Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs will be seeing Antonio Brown a couple of times a year as long as Brown is a Raider and they’re reportedly signing a corner with some history against him.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the Chiefs are signing Bashaud Breeland. Breeland agreed to a three-year deal with the Panthers around this time last year, but it was wiped out when Breeland failed a physical due to a lacerated foot.

Breeland wound up signing with the Packers in late September and started five of the seven games he played in Green Bay. Breeland had 20 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown in those appearances.

The connection to Brown comes from the first week of the 2016 season and it’s not a feather in Breeland’s cap. Breeland was on Washington at the time and was charged with covering Brown for most of the night, which turned out well for the Steelers as Brown caught eight passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-16 win.