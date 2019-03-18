Report: Dolphins willing to pay some salary to facilitate Robert Quinn trade

Getty Images

Thanks to their willingness to pick up some of the quarterback’s salary, the Dolphins got a 2020 fourth-round pick in return for quarterback Ryan Tannehill in last week’s trade with the Titans.

Tannehill reworked his deal for a guaranteed $7 million for the 2019 season and the Dolphins agreed to foot the bill for $5 million of that number in order to get something back for a player they were likely parting ways with under any circumstances. They’re apparently open to trying something similar to get something back for another unwanted player.

Defensive end Robert Quinn is the player and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are willing to pay some of his salary in order to make a trade happen.

Quinn is due to make a salary of just over $11.8 million with a cap hit of just over $12.9 million. The Dolphins have already paid him a $1.12 million roster bonus and Salguero says they’re open to paying more of the salary if it brings back a pick they can use to continue the rebuilding process that is in full swing.