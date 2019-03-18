Report: Dolphins willing to pay some salary to facilitate Robert Quinn trade

Posted by Josh Alper on March 18, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT
Thanks to their willingness to pick up some of the quarterback’s salary, the Dolphins got a 2020 fourth-round pick in return for quarterback Ryan Tannehill in last week’s trade with the Titans.

Tannehill reworked his deal for a guaranteed $7 million for the 2019 season and the Dolphins agreed to foot the bill for $5 million of that number in order to get something back for a player they were likely parting ways with under any circumstances. They’re apparently open to trying something similar to get something back for another unwanted player.

Defensive end Robert Quinn is the player and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are willing to pay some of his salary in order to make a trade happen.

Quinn is due to make a salary of just over $11.8 million with a cap hit of just over $12.9 million. The Dolphins have already paid him a $1.12 million roster bonus and Salguero says they’re open to paying more of the salary if it brings back a pick they can use to continue the rebuilding process that is in full swing.

4 responses to “Report: Dolphins willing to pay some salary to facilitate Robert Quinn trade

  1. I could see a savvy team give them a 5th rounder and pay $3-4 million of Quinn’s salary, so it would essentially be Miami buying a 5th rounder for about $7-8 million, I think most teams would buy a pick for that price if they can. Can’t see anyone giving more than a 5th round pick for Quinn . . . as they can sit on him until he is released.

  4. I don’t understand why Ross gets a bad rap for being an Owner. Yes the team stinks, but he constantly pays to try and make the team better. Over paid Parcells, Tbaum, upgraded practice facility, own money into the stadium, was able to offer more guaranteed money to sign SuH (guaranteed money must be liquid which is why Raiders couldn’t sign K. Mack) and is now paying to get rid of these players for draft picks.

    Grateful to have an owner who throws money around, he just needs better people to give him the advice. He is not the problem and being a marlins fan I can see what terrible owners do to a team. Ross tries

