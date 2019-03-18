Report: Washington plans to use Ereck Flowers as a guard

Getty Images

Ereck Flowers didn’t do very well as a left tackle or a right tackle for the Giants and one of their NFC East rivals will reportedly be changing his position for the 2019 season.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Washington will be moving Flowers to guard. Flowers signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the team on Monday.

With Brandon Scherff on hand at right guard, Flowers will likely go into the mix of options at left guard. Shawn Lauvao, Jonathan Cooper, Luke Bowanko, Chase Roullier and Ty Nsekhe all saw time there last season, but Roullier is now at center while Nsekhe signed with Buffalo and the others are free agents.

Keim adds that Flowers is also expected to get some work at tackle while Geron Christian recovers from a knee injury. Christian is the top returning backup to left tackle Trent Williams and right tackle Morgan Moses.