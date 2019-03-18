Steelers host James O’Shaughnessy

Getty Images

Tight end Jesse James left the Steelers for the Lions early in free agency and Pittsburgh is now taking a look at another player to fill out the position group.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that James O'Shaughnessy visited with the team on Monday.

O’Shaughnessy appeared in 30 games for the Jaguars over the last two seasons. He had 38 catches for 363 yards and a touchdown in the regular season and added two more catches for Jacksonville in their playoff run following the 2017 season.

He broke into the league as a 2015 fifth-round pick of the Chiefs and spent a few months with the Patriots in the 2017 offseason after a trade, but moved onto Jacksonville after being waived at the end of the preseason.

Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble are the top returning tight ends in Pittsburgh.