Stefan Wisniewski to visit the Jets

Getty Images

The Jets have done some good business in free agency, but they still don’t have a center.

But they’re still looking for one, at least.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are bringing in veteran lineman Stefan Wisniewski for a visit tomorrow.

The soon-to-be-30 Wisniewski was cut loose by the Eagles, who did not pick up his option.

The Jets didn’t sign one of the top two centers in free agency (Mitch Morse and Matt Paradis), but they did trade for veteran guard Kelechi Osemele, and that should help, but their need in the middle is a glaring one.

Wisniewski started at center for the Raiders and Jaguars, but mostly played guard during his stint with the Eagles.