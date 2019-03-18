Texans sign Darren Fells

Getty Images

Tight end Darren Fells has found a new team.

Fells was released by the Browns earlier this month after they were unsuccessful in their attempt to trade him to another club. PFT has learned, via a league source, that Fells has agreed to a one-year contract with the Texans.

Fells made a late switch from basketball to football and signed his first NFL contract with the Seahawks in 2013 when he was 26 years old. He made his first regular season experience with the Cardinals the next year and has gone on to play in 70 games with Arizona, Detroit and Cleveland.

Fells has developed a strong reputation as a blocker along with making 68 catches for 830 yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of those games.

Houston also has Ryan Griffin, Jordan Thomas and Jordan Akins at tight end.