Tom Compton signs with Jets

The Jets are set to visit with Stefan Wisniewski on Tuesday and they have added another offensive lineman to the team on Monday.

The team announced that they have reached agreement with Tom Compton on a contract for the 2019 season. The Jets also added guard Kelechi Osemele in a trade with the Raiders this offseason.

Compton spent last season with the Vikings and started 14 games at left guard. He’s started 15 other games over the course of a seven-year career that started as a 2012 sixth-round pick in Washington and has included one-year stints with the Falcons and Bears.

Osemele has been pencilled in at left guard, 16-game starter Brian Winters is back at right guard and Brandon Shell is back at right tackle, so Compton may be providing experienced depth if everything goes according to plan for the Jets.