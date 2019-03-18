Trent Richardson keeps scoring touchdowns in the AAF

Getty Images

Trent Richardson was a bust in the NFL, but he sure has a nose for the end zone in the AAF.

Richardson scored two more touchdowns for his Birmingham Iron in Sunday night’s win over the San Diego Fleet, with one touchdown coming on the ground and one through the air. Richardson now has nine rushing touchdowns through six games, easily the most in the AAF, and 10 touchdowns in all.

However, Richardson has also struggled to find holes, as he did in the NFL. Although he’s been impressive near the goal line, he is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry on the season.

The third overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Richardson hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since 2014, when he managed just 519 yards on 159 carries. He may have done enough in the AAF this season to get an invitation to an NFL training camp, but he’s still probably a long shot to ever get back on the field in an NFL game.