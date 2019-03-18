Vikings sign Ameer Abdullah

Getty Images

The Vikings announced they have re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah, 25, returns to Minnesota after the Vikings claimed him off waivers in Week 10 of last season.

The Lions selected Abdullah in the second round of the 2015 draft. They cut him Nov. 6, 2018, after he played 35 games with 22 starts in his career with the Lions.

The Vikings used Abdullah as their primary kick returner for the final seven games of last season, and he averaged 25.8 yards on 10 returns.

For his career, Abdullah has averaged 27.5 yards on 59 kickoff returns.