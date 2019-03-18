Washington makes Adrian Peterson’s return official

Getty Images

Washington made Adrian Peterson‘s return official Monday, announcing his signing.

It previously was reported he would sign a two-year, $8 million deal.

Peterson, who turns 34 this week, ran 251 times for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 20 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in his first season in Washington.

He was the clear No. 1 back last season, but Derrius Guice is returning from an anterior crucicate ligament tear.

Peterson ranks eighth in all-time rushing yards with 13,318 and would move into fifth with another 1,000-yard season.