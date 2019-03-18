Washington signs Ereck Flowers

Getty Images

Washington’s total number of players drafted by the Giants in first two rounds of the 2015 draft officially stands at two.

After signing safety Landon Collins, a second-round pick of the Giants in 2015, signed last week in Washington, tackle Ereck Flowers, a top-10 pick in 2015, has now done the same.

Per a league source, Flowers has signed a one-year, $4 million deal in Washington.

That’s peanuts in comparison to Collins’ contract, and deservedly so. Flowers was a colossal bust for the Giants, spending three years as a full-time starter before being cut during the 2018 season. He finished the year in Jacksonville, playing for the team run by Tom Coughlin, Flowers’ first coach in New York.

Flowers surely won’t be a starter, but he’ll provide depth to an offensive line that has been one of the quiet strengths of the team in recent years.