What’s next for Vontaze Burfict?

The Bengals have released linebacker Vontaze Burfict, making him a free agent five days after free agency began. So what’s next for one of the dirtiest player in the league?

Last year, conflicting reports emerged regarding whether the Raiders were trying to trade for Burfict, a move that would have reunited him with former Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. Now that the Raiders have traded for receiver Antonio Brown, adding Burfict would become delicate and popcorn-inducing.

It was an illegal hit from Burfict on Brown that helped the Steelers snatch victory from the Bengals in a playoff game to cap the 2015 season, prompting both Burfict and former Bengals cornerback Pacman Jones to suggest that Brown faked the concussion he suffered. The league suspended Burfict for the first three games of the 2016 season in response to the blow to Brown’s head.

The Vikings, in theory, could be a destination for Burfict, given that coach Mike Zimmer served as defensive coordinator in Cincinnati before Guenther. And how about the Browns, where G.M. John Dorsey currently seems to be rolling the dice on anyone/everyone that can help the team win, character notwithstanding?

Burfict, despite his obvious flaws, has consistently been viewed as a guy who can get his teammates properly focused and motivated. However, Burfict’s habit of losing his focus has cost the Bengals dearly, including most importantly a play that kept them from winning their first postseason game since January 1991.

  1. I’ll never forget Marvin’s face when this dolt and pacman completely sabotaged and destroyed his one chance at actually winning a playoff game because they couldn’t behave like civilized people in the final minutes.

  4. I personally would like to see him in Pittsburgh just see all the fireworks he would launch and the fans twisting themselves in knots defending a man they regularly vilified.

  5. Minnesota’s got the linebackers we need. I don’t see them being willing to take a guy with such character concerns with a strapped cap and the need to make, not fill, more cap space for a position they no longer have a need in. Still waiting for us to “TraDe Waynes” for a slightly cheaper veteran lineman.

  6. Of course the irony is there are numerous Steelers in the Hall of Fame because of hits like the one Vontaze laid on Brown, including wide receiver Hines Ward

  8. No question that Burfict loses focus and is a dirty player. But a lot of defenses could really use a dose of nasty right now. He will get signed.

  12. He was a very physical player when in shape. He was dirty but not nearly as bad as the media has made him out to be. They did a complete hatchet job on him for being 1 second late on the Brown hit. That play happened every game until 10 years ago and then because it was a Playoff game against the Steelers he became Jack Tatum 2.0 for it. He`s a lot smarter than he gets credit for. He`s just had too many concussions at this point.

  14. Wow, can’t believe Burfict’s only 28. With how much press he generates with his cheap tactics, feel like I’ve been hearing his name for the past 10+ years. Thought he was in his early 30s.

  16. The guy is a head case – no doubt about it. But he is still a beast on the field. He won’t be unemployed for long.

  17. Some comments about Burfict are puzzling to me. I understand the dirty player comments to an extent, but Burfict absolutely caused no locker room issues, off field issues and by all accounts was a great teammate.

  18. The nfl referees who never punish the pittsburgh steelers
    are the blame… NOT Marvin Lewis.

    That’s alright.
    The corrupt, lopsided officiating is just accelerating
    the imminent decline of the nfl.

  19. The Keener Observer says:
    March 18, 2019 at 1:01 pm
    “dirtiest player in the league” has some hate in it, don’t you think?
    —————-
    It’s not profiling if it’s true.

  24. Sure, it was Burfict’s fault the Bengals lost that playoff game. I mean, sure Ryan Shazier unsurprisingly lead with his head knocking out Gio Bernard, which went unflagged. Shawn Williams was flagged for a hit on Martavis Bryant after Bryant took 5 running steps. It was all on Burfict. Sure the NFL admitted that Bryant had no feet down on a somersaulting-TD “catch”. Jeremy Hill’s fumble inside the Steelers 20 and inside of 2 minutes is all on Burfict. The Steelers needed all that to beat an AJ McCarron led Bengals team.

    Burfict has been a very good NFL linebacker. He’s dirty. The ankle-twisting and groin-punching have been documented. His hits across the middle are what football used to be about, but they’ve taken a toll on his wallet and his head. He’s had nearly a dozen documented concussions. He’s missed the start of seasons due to suspension or injury, and then shown up out of shape. He flat out didn’t want to tackle Kareem Hunt in KC. The Bengals linebackers are a mess, but Burfict couldn’t be counted on anymore.

  25. Burfict would definitely feel at home with Minnesota’s dirty defense.
    Then again, what would you expect since Zimmer is the common denominator between the both of them.

  26. The Keener Observer says:
    March 18, 2019 at 1:01 pm
    “dirtiest player in the league” has some hate in it, don’t you think?

    reminds me of, “the teacher hates me”. He is what he is.

  29. C’mon Giants make a move, this guy is a 3-4 LB. Then draft 2 1st LB’s and you got your defense back on track. Just an idea

