Zac Taylor: Best for Bengals and Vontaze Burfict to make a fresh start

Getty Images

Word that the Bengals were releasing linebacker Vontaze Burfict was reported by several sources on Monday and the Bengals made the move official a few hours later.

Burfict spent the last seven seasons in Cincinnati and had both highs and lows during his time in Cincinnati. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and was a key part of the defense on several playoff teams, but the positives were mitigated by penalties and suspensions for dirty play.

The Bengals opted to move in a new direction at head coach this offseason by hiring Zac Taylor after Marvin Lewis’ long run in the job came to an end. Taylor said in a statement that the decision to part ways with Burfict represented another fresh start.

“As we continue to build our roster for the 2019 season, we felt it best to give both the team and Vontaze a fresh start,” Taylor said. “Vontaze has been a good player here — the team appreciates that, and I know a lot of fans appreciate that — but our focus is on the future. Our goal is to build a successful team for the upcoming season, and we felt that making this change now was best for everyone.”

Burfict’s feelings on the matter might be related to how quickly he lands with another team, but it’s clear that the Bengals are happy to start taking things in a different direction.