49ers sign punter Justin Vogel

The 49ers signed punter Justin Vogel, the team announced Tuesday.

San Francisco finds itself in need of a punter after losing Bradley Pinion, who signed with the Buccaneers last week.

Vogel originally entered the NFL in 2017, signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie and punted 71 times for a 44.4 average with a 41.6 net average.

Vogel, 25, was a Pro Bowl alternate for that season.

The Packers, though, waived Vogel last May 4, and the Browns claimed him off waivers.

Cleveland waived him out of the preseason, and Vogel was out of the league last season.