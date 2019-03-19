Blake Bortles on Sean McVay: No one you’d rather be around as a QB

Getty Images

Blake Bortles signed with the Rams on Monday and he’ll be trying to revive a career that bottomed out when he was benched by the Jaguars in favor of Cody Kessler during the 2018 season.

Bortles will be backing up Jared Goff rather than starting games in Los Angeles, so he may not get many regular season chances to show off his game. He will get plenty of practice time with head coach Sean McVay, however, and Bortles said on Monday that he believes that will push him in the right direction.

“I mean, I think as a quarterback, there’s not really anybody else you’d rather be around if you had your pick,” Bortles said, via the team’s website. “What he’s done, the people that have been taken out of here for head coaching jobs, and OC jobs in other places I think is a testament to how good he is at what he does, how good of a teacher and a coach he is. And you watch them play, and the effort and intensity that they play at speaks to the type of head coach he is and how he gets the guys going.”

Given the way he’s played over the last five years, it’s unlikely that Bortles is going to turn around and become a top-flight starter in the NFL. He could still have a long run around the league as a backup or fringe starting option, however, and this year’s experience will help determine if that happens.