Cardinals having private meeting with Kyler Murray

AP

See, we told you it didn’t matter that the Cardinals skipped Oklahoma’s Pro Day.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Oklahoma quarterback and possible first overall pick Kyler Murray is meeting with Cardinals coack Kliff Kingsbury and General Manager Steve Keim near campus today.

Whether they watched his scripting throwing routine with all the rest of the scouts matters far less than what they hear from him in meetings such as this one, as the Cardinals decide if they want to set fire to last year’s first-rounder (and the stuff they traded to get to Josh Rosen) and start over with a new rookie savior.

Murray will likely have a number of such meetings with teams in the top range of the draft, but only the Cardinals have the power to make the rest of them moot.