Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad left the NFL Scouting Combine early after medical personnel found a heart issue. He received good news this week: Cardiologists at Mass General Hospital in Boston have cleared him, Conrad’s agent, Joe Linta, told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Conrad will work out for scouts at a Pro Day on April 8 after not getting to participate in the Combine.

Conrad started 42 of the 49 games he played for the Wildcats, making 80 catches for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns.