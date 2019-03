Getty Images

The Chargers signed receiver Geremy Davis on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s official transactions wire.

Davis played 74 snaps on offense and 173 on special teams last season. He did not make a catch.

He has not made a catch since 2015 when he was with the Giants. For his career, he has two catches for 21 yards.

Davis has spent the past 2 1/2 seasons with the Chargers. He has played in 29 career games.