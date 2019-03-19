Clayton Geathers visited Bucs today

Getty Images

Safety Clayton Geathers left Dallas after a Monday visit and headed to Tampa, where he met with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Geathers, 26, spent four seasons in Indianapolis after the Colts made him a fourth-round pick.

He played 41 games with 24 starts for the Colts, making 183 tackles, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Geathers does not have an interception.

Geathers started 12 games for the Colts last year and was a team captain. He dealt with a neck issue and a concussion.