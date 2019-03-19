Cowboys, Randall Cobb agree to deal

Getty Images

The Cowboys have added another target for Dak Prescott.

Veteran receiver Randall Cobb has agreed to a one-year deal with Dallas, Jay Glazer reports.

Cobb could be a replacement for receiver Cole Beasley, who departed in free agency.

The 28-year-old Cobb struggled through a difficult season last year, missing seven games and catching just 38 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns. He joins a Cowboys team where Amari Cooper will be the undisputed No. 1 receiver with a full offseason in the Cowboys’ offense, and Jason Witten is coming back to be Jason Witten’s safety valve. It could be a good situation for Cobb to have a bounce-back season.